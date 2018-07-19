TREE OF LIFE: Mother's legacy woven into fabric of festival

LEAVING A TRACE: Catherine Dunn is remembered by family members Andrew Dunn, Judy Gillespie and Peter Dunn as a woman who loved her garden and her community.

NO AMOUNT of wool will ever replace the warmth that Catherine Dunn brought to Warwick, but her creative spirit is woven into the fabric of her favourite festival.

When pedestrians stroll down Palmerin St on the first day of Jumpers and Jazz in July, they will be reminded of a beautiful woman who gave her heart to our town.

A spectacular tree dedicated to Catherine stands out from the rest with its poignant message of love and remembrance.

"There will be a lot of people who will walk past and know Catherine and how she loved this community," sister-in-law Judy Gillespie said.

Only a little more than a year ago, Catherine was hoping to enjoy Jumpers and Jazz in July - a festival she'd helped grow over the years.

Catherine was an adoring mother to eight-year-old Peter Dunn, who helped set up the memorial display for his mother. Marian Faa

A dedicated volunteer and creative spirit, Catherine had lent her hand to many festivals before.

"She was a huge supporter of jumpers and jazz and the art gallery," Ms Gillespie said.

In her day, Catherine had been the woman up in the cherry picker to hang the scarf around Thomas Byrnes statue and was a keen yarnbomber.

But just before the scarf went up in 2017, a rare illness took Catherine's life.

"She collapsed on March 10 and we lost her on July 9," husband Andrew Dunn said.

Friends and family have banded together to celebrate Catherine. Pictured: Andrew Dunn, Toni Crawford, Leanne Campbell, Judy Gillespie and Peter Dunn. Marian Faa

AL Amlyloidosis is a rare heart disease that normally affects 65-year-old men but somehow claimed the life of a healthy, 40-year-old mother.

But one year on, Catherine has still found a way to contribute to Jumpers and Jazz through the beautiful tree that is centred around her passion for gardening.

"She loved her garden so this display draws inspiration from all the things she grew," Ms Gillespie said.

Catherine Dunn was an avid gardener, knitter, painter and creative soul who loved her community. Marian Faa

Friends and family members from all around the country have written messages to Catherine on the back of gum leaves she painted when she was well.

Catherine's friend Toni Crawford said she felt as if Catherine was guiding them all.

"Somehow, it all just came together perfectly," Ms Crawford said as she admired the finished display on Wednesday.

"I am sure Catherine is channelling us to be able to do all these clever things."

"Catherine's Garden" and other displays can be seen around Warwick's CBD in all their beautiful, fuzzy glory.