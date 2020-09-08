Menu
CAMERON DICK
Politics

Treasurer caught out over Budget date

by Jessica Marszalek
8th Sep 2020 1:48 PM
Treasurer Cameron Dick has been caught out wrongly claiming Queensland's Budget had been due to be handed down in June before it was cancelled because of COVID.

Mr Dick told 4BC the Budget had originally been slated for the second week in June, despite the fact it had been brought forward six weeks to be held in April to give business certainty.

The Opposition asked about the oversight in Question Time, with Mr Dick confirming his predecessor Jackie Trad had brought forward the Budget late last year to April.

 

Queensland Treasurer Cameron Dick during a press conference in Brisbane on Monday. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Tertius Pickard
He said he would bring down a full Budget in the week beginning November 30, if Labor were re-elected.

A full Estimates process will be held afterwards.

"I won't be bludging in December, I'll be getting back to work," he said.

