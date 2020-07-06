Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Noosa Police conducted 280 random breath tests, with impressive results.
Noosa Police conducted 280 random breath tests, with impressive results.
News

Travellers denied access to popular Coast getaway

Matt Collins
6th Jul 2020 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A large number of travellers were sent packing after Noosa Police had a busy weekend on Noosa's North Shore.

Police patrolled the popular Coast getaway on both Saturday and Sunday.

In what was a timely reminder for all national park users, up to 40 vehicles were denied access to the North Shore for not carrying a permit or possessing the additional Restricted Area Access Permits.

'HE SAVED MY SON'S LIFE': MUM HONOURS SHARK ATTACK VICTIM

NEW PODCAST SERIES CELEBRATES 40 YEARS OF THE DAILY

Noosa Police officer-in-charge Ben Carroll stated a further eight infringement notices were issued for speeding, unregistered motor vehicle, and exceed seating capacity.

A Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service Penalty Infringement Notice was issued by police to a driver without a vehicle permit.

Police also assisted six hikers who became lost on the Great Cooloola Walk.

In a sign that the drink driving message is sinking in, 280 random breath tests were conducted by police across the weekend, and zero returned a positive result.

noosa north shore noosa police restricted area access
Noosa News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Punch and go: Texts prompt pub bashing

        premium_icon Punch and go: Texts prompt pub bashing

        News An Ipswich magistrate has been told a man was angered by messages exchanged between his partner and another woman

        ‘Kicking, screaming’: police officer forced to call it a day

        premium_icon ‘Kicking, screaming’: police officer forced to call it a day

        News The popular figure has spent 34 years working for QPS.

        Dawn bingle blows lid on disqualified driver’s drug stash

        premium_icon Dawn bingle blows lid on disqualified driver’s drug stash

        Crime A Gatton woman was only half-way through a licence disqualification when she...

        Lockyer boasts new interactivity for parents, young children

        premium_icon Lockyer boasts new interactivity for parents, young children

        Community Two of the Lockyer’s scenic attractions have turned into an interactive activity...