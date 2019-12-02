Transport for the elderly hitting the road in new dial-a-drive program

NEW transportation options will soon be available for the disabled and elderly in one rural region, following the commencement of a new Dial-A-Drive program.

Lutheran Services Somerset are planning to develop the service with their existing fleet of vehicles, with co-funding and support from Somerset Regional Council.

An investment of $12,315 is being contributed by council, with the money coming from the $18000+ raised by the 2019 Mayoral Gala Charity Ball Fund.

While they all agreed the Dial-A-Drive service would be a welcome addition to the region, given the ageing population and limited public transport options available, there was some disagreement among councillors as to whether it was an appropriate use for the gala funding.

“Because it’s a recurrent program, it goes against what we originally established this funding for,” Councillor. Robert Whalley said.

The fund was created primarily for use in one-off events and services, or the provision of emergency relief to residents in need.

Cr Sean Choat argued the strong need for the Dial-A-Drive service made it worthy of funding.

“I was initially concerned about it, but looking deeper, it’s a strong opportunity for us to show we listen to the community,” he said.

“Council has been unfairly accused of turning a blind eye to transport issues in the region, so I think this is very good, and will show the community we do care.”

A report presented to council noted public transportation options in the Brisbane Valley area were severely underfunded, and the number of aged residents experiencing transportation difficulties could be anywhere between 60 to 100.

The council funding will go towards trialling a six-month pilot program, to determine if the Dial-A-Drive service would be able to function effectively.

Lutheran Services will be required to compile a report on usage of the program, offering a deeper understanding of transport needs in the area.

The trial period will also give council time to determine if funding can be sourced from other avenues, if the pilot program is successful and sustainable.

“It’s a valid want, and a valid need in our community,” Cr. Otis Ogg said.

“I think it’s a great opportunity to get our hands on a more experimental program,” Cr. Helen Brieschke said.

“We’ve been battling the transport issues for the elderly for years now, so I’m fully in support of this.”