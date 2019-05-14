Training our future tradesmen

FLASHBACK: Faith Lutheran College principal Janelle Anderson and student Glen Dinny in the new Trade Training Centre in 2014.

FLASHBACK: Faith Lutheran College principal Janelle Anderson and student Glen Dinny in the new Trade Training Centre in 2014. Amy Lyne

WHILE OPs and ATARs can seem like the only options for high school students looking for a bright future, Faith Lutheran College Plainland ensures its pupils can pursue all pathways.

The graduating class of 2018 achieved 271 vocational qualifications with just 110 students.

Vocational Education and Training Assessor Christine Paton said giving students the resources to pursue their chosen careers was the key to success.

Students studying Certificate I and II Automotive Vocational Pathways, Certificate II Engineering Pathways and Certificate II Construction Pathways have a purpose built Trade Training Centre at their fingertips.

The college also had a dedicated classroom for the study of Certificate II in Electrotechnology.

But if students' dreams exceed the facilities available within school grounds, Ms Paton said the college found ways to put them on the right path.

She said whether students utilised the on-site simulated workshop environments or studied at an external registered training organisation they were provided with support.

Certificate III in Fitness, Certificate III in Sport and Recreation, and Certificate III in Business were available through a partnership program with an external registered training organisation.

A commercial kitchen and restaurant for the Certificate II in Hospitality students, Certificate III in Childcare, Ag farm for students to complete Certificate II Rural Ops and Certificate III Agriculture are also made available to students.

The college also offered courses in first aid, responsible service of alcohol and responsible gambling services and barista training on pupil free days.

"These programs offer students an opportunity to gain work specific skills and knowledge in a variety of industries,” Ms Paton said.

"It allows them to step away from the more traditional learning experience and into an active learning environment.”

The college also employs a number of students as school based trainees in the Information and Technology Department and Administration in the VET Department - some of which have transitioned to full-time employment within the college and are forging career paths in these areas.

Faith will host their annual careers expo on August 7.