Viddora, ridden by Joe Bowditch, wins the Moir Stakes. Picture: Getty Images
Horses

Freshened Viddora heading to Perth

by LEO SCHLINK
11th Nov 2018 3:31 PM

A CRANBOURNE trial on Monday will be used as a springboard for Viddora to create potential Winterbottom Stakes history.

If successful in Perth next month, Viddora would join a select band of sprinters to twice win the Group 1 feature.

Since 2000, only Hardrada (2002-03), Ortensia (2009, '11) and Buffering (2013, '15) have prevailed twice.

Trainer Lloyd Kennewell said Viddora had recovered well since struggling on unsuitably heavy ground in The Everest on October 13.

"It was bottomless," Kennewell said. "It (the track) was wetter than you could possibly imagine.

Joe Bowditch is pumped after taking out the Moir Stakes on Viddora. Picture: AAP
"The wheels were spinning. Travelled good until she had to come off the bridle.

"As he (jockey Joe Bowditch) pushed her along, she just said no."

Kennewell sent Viddora to Merricks Station on the Mornington Peninsula after The Everest and she bounced back well.

Viddora didn’t handle a heavy track in The Everest. Picture: AAP
"It's a beautiful spot. She really enjoys it there," the trainer said.

"She's had four or five days there, R and R, and she's come back.

"I'm really happy with her. Back to where she was before (winning) the Moir."

Kennewell will use the 990m trial to have a "nice little blow-out."

"Get the cobwebs out before she gets on the plane on Sunday week," he said.

Trainer Lloyd Kennewell has fond memories of Perth.
"Off to Perth and all is well. Couldn't be happier. She's starting to get a few dapples up with the way the weather is turning, which is good.

"So looking forward to getting back there with her."

Viddora excels on firm going, one of the reasons Kennewell is returning to Perth.

"As long as it goes well from now until the race (on December 1), all will be fine," he said.

"It was great over there last year. You've just got to hope everything goes right and, if it does, she should be right in the finish."

