Blinkers do the trick as Yogi goes the distance

DARREN Weir was happy with the consolation of winning the Sandown Cup (3200m) with Yogi but couldn't help but wonder what could have happened if the stayer had gained a run in the Melbourne Cup.

"I was hoping he'd get in the Melbourne Cup," Weir said. "I'm not saying he would have won it but, with blinkers on and carrying only 50 kilos, he would have beaten quite a few home."

Weir's strategy was to place blinkers on Yogi for the first time if he got into the Melbourne Cup but had to wait until Saturday to do that.

"Things didn't quite go right for us on Derby Day, we waited for blinkers," the trainer said. "It's been what he's needed and obviously it worked today."

Craig Williams said Yogi loved the long straight at Sandown Hillside, where he's won four from five starts.

Williams said Weir and Yogi's owner Darren Dance had given the stayer time to develop and mature and they would reap the benefit.

"He's untapped for an older horse," Williams said. "They've given him time to develop."

Yogi ($3.60) missed the start and Williams bided his time sitting at the rear of the field until there was 250m to go. He then got Yogi to the outside to run down stablemate Azuro ($3.40) by a long neck, with Vengeur Masque ($9.50) in third.

Weir also trained the fourth place-getter, Kellstorm.

"They all ran terrific," he said. "I think at the top of the straight you would have preferred to have been on Azuro but Yogi was a bit tougher in the finish."

Darren Weir was happy with Yogi’s win in the Sandown Cup. Picture: AAP

Weir said he would try and find a 3200m race for Yogi to contest and mentioned next year's Auckland Cup and Sydney Cup as possible targets.

Yogi is also eligible to contest next month's $300,000 Jericho Cup (4600m) at Warrnambool but would carry a big weight in the Benchmark 90 event.