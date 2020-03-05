Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A former employee of ARTC says the track between Casino and Kempsey has been left in disrepair,
A former employee of ARTC says the track between Casino and Kempsey has been left in disrepair,
News

Safety concerns after train derails near Casino

Aisling Brennan
5th Mar 2020 10:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TRAIN derailment north of Casino has left a former employee of the railway concerned about the maintenance of the tracks.

The Office of the National Rail Safety Regulatory (ONRSR) was investigating a minor derailment at Wiangaree, where two wheels on one wagon of a freight train came off the tracks, on January 26.

A former Australian Rail Track Corporation (ARTC) employee, who asked to remain anonymous, said he had raised concerns with the company about safety precautions and track maintenance prior to the derailment.

"I raised my concerns with management I felt there was going to be a serious incident or fatality in the local area," he said.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

The Wiangaree derailment occurred almost one month before the fatal train derailment in Victoria, on a track also operated by ARTC.

"It's something I've been concerned about, I'm surprised it hadn't happened sooner," he said.

"It's not right when you've got train drivers (who) have lost their lives."

An ONRSR spokesman said under law, he was not permitted to discuss publicly the operations of specific rail transport operators.

"ONRSR is working with the appropriate parties to ensure the cause is fully understood and improvements made to prevent a recurrence."

Despite the derailment, an ARTC spokesman said safety was the company's "number one priority".

"When any derailment occurs, the site is carefully controlled to allow independent investigators to attend and make their assessments," the spokesman said.

"When the Wiangaree incident occurred both the Australian Transport Safety Bureau and ONRSR were notified.

"Neither regulator chose to attend the scene and ARTC assessed the site and undertook the necessary repair works.

But the former employee said he wasn't confident any safety changes will be made, as he had photographic evidence of a lack of maintenance and safety breaches of the tracks over several years.

He said a lot of staff were feeling the pressure as management continued to fail to ensure safety measures were put in place.

"A lot of workers have been off on stress, high demands placed on them," he said.

"There's been no improvement."

But the ARTC spokesman said a number of standards were in place alongside a "robust safety management system" to ensure safe railway operations.

"This is supported by regular visual, track inspections by local teams along the entire length of the network at least weekly and a quarterly track geometry vehicle inspection which takes a range of in-depth, sophisticated measurements," he said.

More Stories

Show More
australian rail track corporation editors picks office of national rail safety regulatory railway safety train derailment
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Agriculture production value holds despite fires, drought

        Agriculture production value holds despite fires, drought

        News Despite a tough year of drought and bushfires, high prices are supporting the ag industry’s production values.

        Known criminals arrested by Laidley police

        premium_icon Known criminals arrested by Laidley police

        Crime Road Policing Unit to remain in Laidley indefinitely.

        SOMERSET: Ballot draw puts sitting councillor at top of list

        premium_icon SOMERSET: Ballot draw puts sitting councillor at top of list

        News A SITTING councillor has been given a boost to his re-election campaign, claiming...

        ELECTION: Qualischefski claims top spot in ballot draw

        premium_icon ELECTION: Qualischefski claims top spot in ballot draw

        Politics In his fourth tilt at council, Brett Qualischefski has claimed poll position on the...