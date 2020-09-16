Menu
Train derails after collision with truck

by Chris Calcino and Mark Murray
16th Sep 2020 2:19 PM
FIREFIGHTERS, police and paramedics are on scene after a train smashed into a truck and derailed near a Far North sugar mill.

A Queensland Police spokesman said authorities were called to the intersection of Foxton Ave and Mossman St at Mossman at 12.40pm.

The scene of a crash between a cane train and a truck in Mossman. PHOTO: Mark Murray
The cane train was on its way to the Mossman Mill when it crashed into a truck which was blocking the track.

The train has derailed as a result.

The truck was carrying steel cargo.

No injuries are reported.

 

A train and truck have collided in Mossman. PHOTO: Mark Murray
A police spokeswoman said the northbound lane of the road was blocked and there was fuel leaking on the road.

Police urge motorists to avoid the area. Diversions are in place.

 

        Change that could open Qld border

        News The border between Queensland and NSW could be open sooner than expected, with plans to slash a key requirement to reopen.

        Premier pays $528k for voter feedback on COVID restrictions

        Politics Premier spends more than $528k on COVID-19 polling ahead of election

        ‘F--king maggots’: Drug driver lashes out at cops

        Crime A teen with handcuffs and drugs stashed in his house slung abuse

        Drug, driving hot spots: 17 people busted by police

        Crime SEVENTEEN people have found themselves on the wrong side of the law this week.