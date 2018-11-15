Train delays after car hits level crossing

Queensland Rail and TransLink were warning that citybound services from Beenleigh and Varsity Lakes would be delayed by up to 20 minutes

COMMUTERS along the Beenleigh and Gold Coast lines could expect disruption to their normal services this morning after a car slammed into a level crossing on Brisbaneâ€™s southside.

Queensland Rail and TransLink warned that citybound services from Beenleigh and Varsity Lakes would be delayed by up to 20 minutes after a car hit a boom gate on Beenleigh Rd near Kuraby station.

A QR spokesman said police crews were on their way to the scene at approximately 6.50am, but warned that commuters could expect delays of between 10 to 20 minutes on a number of scheduled services.

Southside commuters who opt to drive for this morning would be lucky escape the delays, with traffic backed up on Southeast Freeway between the Captain Cook Bridge and Greenslopes.