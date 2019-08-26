Menu
Trailer stolen from North Street, Gatton
Crime

Trailer theft

Nathan Greaves
by
26th Aug 2019 11:55 AM

Police are searching for leads after a brazen trailer theft in Gatton.

Between 3pm on August 13, and 3pm on August 18, the trailer was taken from the backyard of a residence on North Street.

Police believe the thief or thieves must have hooked up the trailer to a vehicle and driven off with it, but have had no luck gaining information from neighbours, or finding CCTV footage of the crime.

The victim was away from home at the time of the theft.

The 16-foot trailer is black in colour, make 'Hooked on Trailers', 2019 model, with the Queensland registration 694UHV.

Investigators are asking that anyone with information on the incident contact Gatton Police on 46316999, or Crimestoppers on 1800333000.

Gatton Star

