ON THE MOVE: The Rosewood Men's Shed has just become mobile, thanks to a trailer gifted from Inland Rail. Photo:
News

Trailer drives men's 'mental health' club into community

Ebony Graveur
by
1st Aug 2019 7:29 AM

WHAT looks like a simple trailer is far more to the members of the Rosewood Men's Shed.

Funded by ARTC Inland Rail and built by Lockyer Trailers, the trailer was gifted to the Men's Shed last week.

Men's Shed president Paul MacMenigall said having the trailer would make a huge difference when it came to the club's mission.

"A Men's Shed is primarily for men's mental health and to stop loneliness,” he said.

"This trailer will go a long way for moving our cause forward and getting us out there in the public eye so we can raise more funds for the club.”

Mr MacMenigall said, in spite of the club's name, it was lacking an actual shed but the club was building itself up through fundraisers. He said the club would be able to travel with the trailer.

"We will be able to take it to markets and set up sausage sizzles and advertise the club,” he said.

Mr MacMenigall said the first plan for the trailer was to take it on a visit to a community member's home after receiving an invite from a man's wife.

He said the man suffered social anxiety and found it hard to make new friends.

"We're going to his house to see him as a group,” he said.

"With the trailer, we could put on a barbecue there and make coffee and that sort of thing.”

Gatton Star

