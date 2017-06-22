Trail walking towards a better world

GOOD CAUSE: Melissa Porter, Kate Connell, Al Crossan and Emily Whithill before setting off on their Oxfam Trailwalker last Saturday.

LAST Saturday, four close high school friends set out for the walk of their lives to raise money for people living in extreme poverty.

Porters Plainland Hotel's Mel Porter orchestrated the 55km Oxfam Trailwalker hike with buddies Alessandra Crossan, Emily Whithill and Kate Connell - who finished the feat in a time of 17 hours and 36 minutes - well within the 24-hour time frame.

Starting at 7am at Lake Manchester near Brisbane, the four women finished at Mount Coot-tha.

"There were 104 teams entered and only 68 teams finished as a team of four,” Ms Porter said.

"We were excited that we finished as a group.”

The foursome's target was to raise $5000 for Oxfam Australia, who work with local communities to help them create their own sustainable solutions to poverty.

They promote education, ensuring access to clean water, teaching skills to grow food and advocating for their basic rights.

"We are still about $400 off our target,” Ms Porter said.

"But people can still donate through the link until July 12.”

To put into perspective how intense the trek was, the four women walked about 85,000 steps and climbed about 300 stories.

"It was a difficult event but you get through it because of your team. It feels good to be able to help people in those situations,” she said.

Donate to Melissa's Oxfam Trailwalker team: at trailwalker.oxfam.org.au/ my/team/27100.