Tragic twist in little Madelyn’s horror crash death

The name of a girl killed in a crash near Gladstone has been released as cops reveal a tragic twist in the horrific incident that shattered a Targinnie family.

The name of a girl killed in a crash near Gladstone has been released as cops reveal a tragic twist in the horrific incident that shattered a Targinnie family.

THE name of an eight-year-old girl killed in a tragic smash near Gladstone has been released while police have revealed her learner driver sister was behind the wheel.

Madelyn Rose Chapman-Graham, of Targinnie, was killed on November 12 when a car she was a back seat passenger in crashed about 5.45pm on Targinnie Road, close to the intersection of Wilson Road.

The crash that killed Madelyn Rose Chapman-Graham. Picture: 7 News Queensland

Queensland Police Service investigators said the child was in the white Hyundai station wagon along with two teenage girls and a woman in her 40s, believed to be her mother and sisters.

Senior Constable Kara Skene with the Capricornia Forensic Crash Unit, said it was Madelyn's 16-year-old learner-driver sister behind the wheel at the time of the crash.

She said preliminary investigations indicated the cause of the crash could have been a combination of driver inexperience mixed with the rural road being in poor condition.

"The driver was a juvenile," Senior Constable Skene said.

"We're leaning towards driver inexperience but we are also investigating the road environment."

The officer said further tests were pending as part of the ongoing investigation and that a report would be prepared for the coroner.

The teenagers and the woman were taken to the Gladstone Hospital where they were treated and released.

Emergency service responders had unsuccessfully tried to resuscitate Madelyn, who was taken to a nearby school and then flown to hospital.

Madelyn, the daughter of Shane and Robyn, was laid to rest on November 29 at the Port Curtis Lawn Cemetery in Gladstone.

Friends and family members were asked to wear pink in memory of the little girl.

Police have also called for crash witnesses or any dashcam or CCTV footage from the Targinnie Rd and Wilson Rd areas to come forward.

Anyone able to assist is asked to ring Policelink on 131444 and quote reference number: QP1902244197