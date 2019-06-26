Tragic twist 11 years after boy missing

Anthony Templet went missing as a boy. He just turned up in tragic circumstances.

Missing person posters were plastered around Houston in 2008 when Anthony Templet went missing.

The little boy, aged five when he went missing, was pictured in black and white above a description of his identifying features.

He had blond hair, blue eyes and was last seen with his father Burt in a red 2000-model Chevrolet Silverade.

He wouldn't be seen by loving family members again for 11 long years. When he turned up at the beginning of this month, it was not in the way anybody expected.

Anthony Templet appeared on a missing poster after disappearing with his dad in 2007.

Anthony, now 17, was arrested and charged with manslaughter over the shooting death of his father this month.

Police in Baton Rouge, Louisiana said a domestic dispute between the pair ended with the elder Templet being shot three times, including once in the head.

Local news channel WAFB9 reported Anthony told investigators he was asleep in his room at 3am on Monday, June 3 when his father woke him up.

Anthony said Burt - who reportedly had a history of violence - was drunk. It's then that a physical altercation began and Anthony grabbed a gun.

Anthony Templet looks a lot different now.



After firing three shots, including the fatal shot to the head, Anthony called police who arrived within 30 minutes.

The teen was charged with manslaughter, but a jury could choose to upgrade the charges to murder or dismiss them entirely.

The news story initially failed to mention Anthony's past, which was only revealed this week.

His sister Natasha told WAFB9 that the pair's father took the boy when he was too young to refuse after a fight with his mother.

She said Burt Templet was abusive.

The missing posters featured Anthony’s father Burt, too.



"He snatched him from our home," she said.

"After 11 years of waiting to hear if my brother was still alive, he is found.

"He has been secluded and abused all these years by his own father. My brave brother had to defend himself for the last time against that evil man.

"I can only imagine what Anthony's been through. When he was a baby, Burt would hold him in his arms while abusing my mother."

Burt reportedly married another woman after leaving Anthony's mother, but she filed a protective order against him and left.