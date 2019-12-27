Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A derelict phantom boat has been spotted off Brisbane five months after it capsized near Newcastle killing a 78-year-old couple and a family friend.
A derelict phantom boat has been spotted off Brisbane five months after it capsized near Newcastle killing a 78-year-old couple and a family friend.
News

Tragic derelict ghost boat’s 600km journey

by Tobias Jurss-Lewis
27th Dec 2019 12:42 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PHANTOM vessel has been sighted near North Stradbroke Island five months after it tragically capsized leaving three people dead.

The battered remnants of the 11.7m catamaran were spotted floating in South Passage Bar off North Stradbroke Island today.

In July, Grandparents Helen Cooper and Rod Cooper, both aged 78, drowned along with a family friend after the vessel capsized in tumultuous seas off Stockton Beach.

Jeremy Cooper, 50, and his daughter Emma, 16, were found clutching onto the catamaran, fighting for life.

The catamaran was found floating near North Stradbroke Island. Picture: 7 News Brisbane
The catamaran was found floating near North Stradbroke Island. Picture: 7 News Brisbane

A vicious combination of high seas, strong winds and sea debris prevented authorities from retrieving the boat.

In the 5 months since the tragedy, the ghost ship has floated some 600km from New South Wales to Queensland.

accident boating tragedy helen cooper lost at sea marine safety north stradbroke island rod cooper

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Council to continue fight to fix dangerous state highway

        premium_icon Council to continue fight to fix dangerous state highway

        News Developments and highway fixes are on the cards for this council in 2020.

        Genetic loss could impact local, national cattle industry

        premium_icon Genetic loss could impact local, national cattle industry

        News Uncertain days lie ahead for the cattle industry in the region, with the drought...

        STRUGGLE: Businesses fighting to stay in game in new year

        STRUGGLE: Businesses fighting to stay in game in new year

        News After a “flat” 2019, businesses are struggling to stay afloat

        Final grants of year awarded to two community groups

        premium_icon Final grants of year awarded to two community groups

        News The last two community assistance grants of the year have been allocated by a local...