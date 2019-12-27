TRAGEDY: The faces of those we lost on our roads this year

TRAGIC YEAR: Who we lost on our roads this year.

IT’S been a horror year on our roads, with far too many lives taken too soon.

Families, friends and communities have been left utterly heartbroken, and emergency services shaken.

The faces below are those we lost on our roads this year.

Zamuel Rennett

Zamuel Rennett, nine years old

The family of “happy nine-year-old” Zamuel Rennett have been left shattered after he was hit and killed by a van in Laidley on December 17.

Zamuel’s cousin, Kat Burnett, said Zamuel was “a loving caring boy who loved playing on the computer and colouring and playing outside with his brothers”.

Julie Thomsen,

Julie Thomsen, 36 years old

Julie Thomsen, 36, had been walking along the Warrego Highway on December 14, when she was struck by a car and killed.

Her son Trent remembered his mother as a funny and fun mother.

Shane Webb

Shane Webb, 58 years old

SHANE Webb will be remembered for his Wrangler jeans, his love of motorbikes and the addiction to adrenaline.

He died doing something he loved – riding a motorbike with the wind blowing his handlebar moustache, as he cruised down the road.

Shane, 58, from Plainland, was tragically killed in a road accident on August 20, 3km east of Minden, on the Warrego Highway.

Shaun Reina

Shauna Reina, 33 years old

SHAUN Reina, dubbed “The Granny” for the way he rode his motorcycle, will be remembered as someone who “lit up the room” wherever he went.

Shaun was tragically killed on July 12, when the motorcycle he was riding collided with a Hilux ute at the intersection of Eastern Drive and Gatton-Laidley Rd in Gatton.

Don Coleman

Don Coleman, 71 years old

THE truck driver killed in a fiery crash in the Somerset region on August 12 will be remembered as a “gentleman” and a “wonderful man”.

Don Coleman was tragically killed in a truck rollover on the Brisbane Valley Highway near Yimbun.

Mr Coleman was the owner of the Toogoolawah Feedlot and his family called him a

“well-known and respected local identity”.

Brett Hayden Ritchie

Brett Hayden Ritchie, 32 years old

BRETT Hayden Ritchie was on his way home to Brisbane after visiting his parents in the Lockyer Valley when he was killed in a tragic road accident at Regency Downs on July 3.

Friends and family have mourned the death of the 32-year-old martial arts instructor who had a “devilish spirit”.

Gatton teen Cody Waldie

Cody Waldie, 18 years old

Cody Waldie, an 18-year-old Gatton teenager, was killed in a single vehicle crash at Brassall on November 11.

Described as bright-eyed with a heart of gold, Cody was a 2018 graduate from Urangan State High School at Hervey Bay. He also played hockey, making the state under 18 championship team last year.

Garth Hanks, 42 years old

The man killed in a tragic motorcycle accident near a Somerset town on September 23 was identified as Garth Hanks, of Regency Downs.

Mr Hanks was tragically killed in a single vehicle motorcycle crash on Lowood-Minden Road at Coolana.