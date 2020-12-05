Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Breaking

Tragedy strikes as two men in their 30s drown

Scott Sawyer
by
5th Dec 2020 4:35 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Tragedy has struck the popular tourist hotspot of Teewah Beach this afternoon after two men aged in their 30s drowned.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman confirmed the deaths and said an eight-year-old boy was also pulled from the water, but was fully alert and conscious.

The spokesman said the boy would be flown by rescue helicopter with his mother to hospital, likely Sunshine Coast University Hospital, this afternoon.

The spokesman said the first calls for emergency assistance were made about 2.30pm.

More to come.

More Stories

drowning editors picks queensland ambulance service sunshine coast teewah beach
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Alert: Storms, heatwaves and falling bats

        Premium Content Alert: Storms, heatwaves and falling bats

        Weather As much of Queensland is hit by 40C-plus temperatures, temporary relief is predicted from afternoon thunderstorms.

        Carols, markets to provide a weekend of festive cheer

        Premium Content Carols, markets to provide a weekend of festive cheer

        News There is plenty to do this weekend in the Lockyer Valley including markets just in...

        Council holds special, closed meeting to discuss water

        Premium Content Council holds special, closed meeting to discuss water

        News The special, closed meeting was held to discuss the water co-operatives business...

        Butcher to expand into new building by mid next year

        Premium Content Butcher to expand into new building by mid next year

        Business A popular Lockyer Valley butcher outgrew its current site nine years ago, but work...