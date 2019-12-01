Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Tragedy strikes as two killed in horror smash

by Danielle O’Neal
1st Dec 2019 7:33 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

TWO PEOPLE have died at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash north of Townsville on Saturday night.

Emergency services were called to a two-vehicle crash at Black River Road in Black River at 8.40pm.

A 20-year-old male and a 48-year-old female died at the scene.

Both were the sole occupants of their vehicles.

The Bruce Highway was closed in both directions heading towards the Black River Bridge and was expected to remain closed for several hours overnight.

The forensic crash unit is investigating.

The crash occurred in the same segment of the Bruce Highway that claimed the life of a 36-year-old Mount Louisa man in July, when his vehicle collided with an oncoming truck.

More Stories

crash death editors picks townsville

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: First Town Proud winners drawn

        REVEALED: First Town Proud winners drawn

        News The first three Town Proud winners have had their names drawn. Read on to find out who the lucky buyers are.

        READER POLL: Do you trust weather forecasts?

        READER POLL: Do you trust weather forecasts?

        News Do you trust weather forecasts anymore – vote in our weekly reader poll.

        Inland Rail: What deal means for floodplain and landholders

        premium_icon Inland Rail: What deal means for floodplain and landholders

        Politics The State and Federal Government have signed their Inland Rail deal.

        Court rules in favour of 2011 flood victims

        premium_icon Court rules in favour of 2011 flood victims

        News Court rules in favour of Brisbane, Ipswich victims of 2011 floods