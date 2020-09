FATAL: About 11pm, September 24 a 4WD was travelling on Cecil Plains Moonie Road, 7km from Cecil Plains, when the car left the road and rolled.

FATAL: About 11pm, September 24 a 4WD was travelling on Cecil Plains Moonie Road, 7km from Cecil Plains, when the car left the road and rolled.

A MAN has tragically lost his life in a horror rollover near Cecil Plains overnight.

The driver and sole occupant, a 31-year-old St George man, died at the scene.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.