Pool safety reminder
News

TRAGEDY: Boy dead after drowning incident

by SAM FLANAGAN
10th Jan 2021 5:15 PM
A young boy has died in hospital after nearly drowning in a backyard pool near Townsville.

The three-year-old boy nearly drowned in a backyard pool at a Saunders Beach address on December 31.

The boy was pulled from the pool and treated by Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics on site before being rushed to the Townsville University Hospital in a critical condition.

Critical care paramedics and a flight doctor were also involved in his transportation.

The Queensland Ambulance Service on scene at Saunders Beach.
The boy was fighting for his life in hospital for days, before he tragically passed away.

A spokesman for the Queensland Police Service confirmed the boy passed away in hospital on January 4.

The spokesman said a report is being prepared for the coroner and investigations are ongoing.

Originally published as TRAGEDY: Boy dead after drowning incident

