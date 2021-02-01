Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man’s body was found at Rainbow Beach this morning.
A man’s body was found at Rainbow Beach this morning.
Breaking

Tragedy as body washes up on Rainbow Beach

Eden Boyd
1st Feb 2021 11:11 AM | Updated: 11:24 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police are investigating after the body of a man was found washed up on Rainbow Beach early on Monday morning.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said officers were on scene at Rainbow Beach after the dead man was found about 5.30am.

"The circumstances as to how he arrived there are unknown at this stage and are being investigated," he said.

The spokesman said police were assisted by a LifeFlight helicopter crew to search the area around the beach, but no further information had come to light at this stage.

It's understood the incident is not being treated as suspicious.

More to come.

rainbow beach scd breaking sunshine coast breaking news
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: New shop claims Lockyer’s best cafe title

        Premium Content REVEALED: New shop claims Lockyer’s best cafe title

        Business After just three months of opening, the Lockyer Valley’s newest cafe has taken out the top accolade, as voted by readers.

        Qld calls for 'targeted' JobKeeper to help tourism industry

        Premium Content Qld calls for 'targeted' JobKeeper to help tourism industry

        Health Queensland Premier told to ‘play her part’ to support tourism

        ‘Too many let out’: Top cop wants bail laws reviewed

        Premium Content ‘Too many let out’: Top cop wants bail laws reviewed

        Crime Qld Police commissioner wants a review into youth bail laws

        Teen badly hurt after attempting motorcycle trick

        Premium Content Teen badly hurt after attempting motorcycle trick

        News A male has been flown to hospital with serious injuries after he crashed a...