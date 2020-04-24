Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Trafficker’s $18.5m deal with one buyer

by Cheryl Goodenough
24th Apr 2020 2:57 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A QUEENSLAND man who ran a drug trafficking business that was "breathtaking" in scale should spend at least 18 years in jail, a court has heard.

Ngoc Tang Phan was paid $18.5 million for about 100kg of methamphetamine sold to a syndicate that was just one of his customers, says crown prosecutor David Finch.

Ngoc Tang Phan. Photo Supplied
Ngoc Tang Phan. Photo Supplied

He also sold heroin, cocaine and cannabis.

Phan, 38, spoke in code when discussing his deals and used gestures, pointing to different parts of his face to indicate various types of drugs, to avoid being caught.

He also packaged the drugs distinctively and used runners to conduct the day-to- day operations of the business.

Mr Finch said Phan's drug business was very sophisticated and its scale "breaktaking".

Phan pleaded guilty in the Brisbane Supreme Court on Friday to trafficking between April 2013 and June 2016.

He will be sentenced on a date yet to be decided.

Originally published as Trafficker's $18.5m deal with one buyer

brisbane supreme court drug offences drug trafficking

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: The best tradie in the Lockyer, Somerset

        premium_icon REVEALED: The best tradie in the Lockyer, Somerset

        Opinion We asked who are the best tradies in the Lockyer and Somerset, here’s who you voted for

        Click and collect option available at Lockyer libraries

        premium_icon Click and collect option available at Lockyer libraries

        News Book returns won’ the required for eight weeks during the COVID-19 pandemic.

        Complete breakdown of Qld’s new rental laws

        premium_icon Complete breakdown of Qld’s new rental laws

        Property Queensland’s new rental laws to deal with COVID-19 impacts explained

        Lockyer petrol: Where to fill up for less than 90c/L

        premium_icon Lockyer petrol: Where to fill up for less than 90c/L

        News Unleaded petrol can be bought for as little as 87.9c/L in the Lockyer Valley.