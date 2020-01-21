Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The Bruce Highway is blocked after a caravan rollover at Glass House Mountains.
The Bruce Highway is blocked after a caravan rollover at Glass House Mountains. Warren Lynam
News

Traffic nightmare as caravan rolls on Bruce Hwy

Ashley Carter
21st Jan 2020 12:19 PM | Updated: 1:38 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE northbound lanes of the Bruce Highway are closed at Glass House Mountains after a caravan rolled near a major exit this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the crash, just past the Johnston's Rd off-ramp, at midday.

The Bruce Highway is closed after a caravan rolled on the northbound lanes at Glass House Mountains.
The Bruce Highway is closed after a caravan rolled on the northbound lanes at Glass House Mountains. Contributed

According to police, the road is closed between Johnston Rd and Royce Rd with a diversion in place at the Johnston Rd exit and then Steve Irwin Way.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said two patients were assessed at the scene but no injuries were reported.

Queensland Traffic has advised lanes are reduced on the northbound lanes and delays are expected.

Witnesses at the scene say traffic has stopped and is unlikely to clear any time soon.

Drivers are being urged to proceed with caution.

More Stories

Show More
bruce hwy bruce hwy crash editors picks glass house mountains scd traffic
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $35k surgery bill or smoke weed: Woman’s impossible choice

        premium_icon $35k surgery bill or smoke weed: Woman’s impossible choice

        Crime Short of undergoing expensive surgery, Tammara Hawkins tells court that smoking marijuana is the only way she is able to treat pain from a workplace injury.

        Mango picker’s huge debt bolstered after car-wash run-in

        premium_icon Mango picker’s huge debt bolstered after car-wash run-in

        News Stephen Gallaway faces court over driving offences.

        Damaging storms possible for Lockyer, Somerset today

        premium_icon Damaging storms possible for Lockyer, Somerset today

        News Weather warning as hailstones and damaging winds expected.

        REVEALED: Australia Day nominees for Somerset announced

        premium_icon REVEALED: Australia Day nominees for Somerset announced

        News The nominees have been announced for the Somerset region’s Australia Day awards.