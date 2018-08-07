Traffic impacted following earlier highway crash

MOTORISTS are experiencing heavy delays in southeast Queensland this morning following an earlier two-vehicle crash.

There is a slow merge on to the Ipswich Motorway from the Warrego Highway and Cunningham Highway after the two-car crash in the area just before 6am.

Emergency services were called to the crash inbound at Dinmore.

One driver suffered minor injuries, the other driver wasn't injured, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said.

Both the cars were cleared from the roadway just after 7.10am but traffic in the area is moving slowly as drivers slow to take a look.

Traffic is also building on the Centenary Highway northbound around Camira and again through Mt Ommaney, while the M1 is starting to get busy northbound through Slacks Creek.

In the city's north, the run south on the Bruce Highway is starting to thicken around Murrumba Downs, Gympie Arterial Rd is thick through Bald Hills, drivers are also hitting the brakes southbound on Gympie Rd around Chermside, and the Deagon Deviation and Gateway Motorway is underspeed in the usual spots.

There are also delays north of the Sunshine Coast after a truck crash closed the road in both directions.