Traffic fatalities, accidents could be prevented on SH17 road

Somerset mayor Graeme Lehmann is spearheading the safety campaign on the SH17.

THE Queensland Government could prevent 115 traffic incidents with an investment of $30 million, a report by the RACQ has revealed.

The peak motoring body’s Star Rating and Crash Risk AusRAP Assessment examined the risk of death and serious injury on the SH17, showing 64 per cent of the section was a two-star road.

This follows a report conducted by independent consulting engineers GHD, which concluded the highway was substandard, and did not meet safe design standards for the volume of traffic using it.

RACQ’s ratings were based on road inspection data, providing an objective measure of the level of safety which was ‘built-in’ to the road for vehicle occupants, motorcyclists, bicyclists and pedestrians.

Five-star roads were the safest and lowest risk, while one-star roads were the most dangerous and highest risk.

The new information further justifies the new safety campaign Somerset mayor Graeme Lehmann recently launched, warning drivers to be careful on the SH17.

“The RACQ report shows a $30 million investment in safety could save 115 fatal and serious injuries over 20 years,” Cr Lehmann said.

“This is a small investment for a rural highway compared to the State Government’s annual capital budget of $12.9 billion.

There have been two fatal accidents on the SH17 in the past four months, reinforcing the need for urgent upgrades.

“I ask the State Government, what price can you put on a life?” Cr Lehmann said.

Council have already been working on providing alternatives to the SH17, with upgrades being made to Gregors Creek Road between Kilcoy and Toogoolawah.