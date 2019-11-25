TRAFFIC: End date for construction outside Gatton uni

ANOTHER WEEK: Transport and Main Roads have predicted roadworks on the Warrego Highway will wrap up by Saturday.

EASTBOUND traffic along the Warrego Highway is predicted to return to normal by Saturday.

Roadworks outside the University of Queensland Gatton campus are expected to be wrapped up by the end of the week, allowing the speed limit to return to 100km/h.

Traffic heading eastbound as well as westbound has been slowed to allow for roadworks along the highway as bus stops on either side of the road are moved.

A Transport and Main Roads spokeswoman said the bus stops were being moved to make room for the temporary Gatton Road Transfer Facility.

The spokeswoman said moving and upgrading the bus stops cost $300,000.

The westbound bus stop has been completed and the eastbound bus stop is expected to be finished by November 30.