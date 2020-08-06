Patient treated for fractured pelvis after crash

TWO PEOPLE were injured in a crash on the Brisbane Valley Hwy at Wanora early Thursday morning.

Queensland Ambulance Service reported the two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Glamorgan Vale Rd about 7.10am.

One person sustained a fractured pelvis and was taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition.

A second person was taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition for further assessment of minor injuries.

Police said there was some congestion on the highway as a result of the crash.

It was the second crash at the intersection within 24 hours, with a woman suffering chest and leg injuries following an incident about 4pm Wednesday.

Two children and a second woman were also injured in the two-vehicle crash and were taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.