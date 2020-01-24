Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Petrol Truck
Petrol Truck
News

Traffic chaos on M1 after truck rollover

by Luke Mortimer
24th Jan 2020 8:10 AM

A GRAVEL truck crash on the M1 has led to major delays on Gold Coast roads this morning.

Queensland Police were called to the Pacific Motorway at Tugun about 6.50am after the trailer of a B-double truck rolled in the southbound lanes.

Police were diverting traffic up Stewart Rd about 7.40am.

Police block an entry to the M1 after a gravel truck lost its load near Tugun. Photo: Jess Lamb
Police block an entry to the M1 after a gravel truck lost its load near Tugun. Photo: Jess Lamb

A spokeswoman could not say if all southbound lanes had been blocked by the crash.

Queensland Ambulance paramedics were not treating anyone at the scene at 7.40am, but may still be required, a spokeswoman said.

Firefighters also attended the rollover, but have now left the scene.

Long delays have been reported during the morning rush.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks m1 pacific motorway traffic truck rollover tugun

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Teenager killed in hit and run on New England Highway

        premium_icon Teenager killed in hit and run on New England Highway

        Breaking A TEENAGER has been killed in a hit and run on the New England Highway. Police are appealing for witnesses.

        Local grandma charged with trafficking $80k in drugs

        premium_icon Local grandma charged with trafficking $80k in drugs

        Crime Granny Sandra May Castle is facing over 60 drug-related charges.

        Council pulls out of Ekka, food festival attendance

        premium_icon Council pulls out of Ekka, food festival attendance

        News They’re two of the biggest cultural events in Queensland, but a local council won’t...

        'Fed up': Dairy industry being used as a political football

        premium_icon 'Fed up': Dairy industry being used as a political football

        Politics A letter from the Queensland Dairyfarmers’ Organisation president