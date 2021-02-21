Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Traffic chaos as mystery outage hits tens of thousands

by Nilsson Jones
21st Feb 2021 6:40 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only
Several major intersections have been hit. (File picture)
Several major intersections have been hit. (File picture)

Traffic lights at key Brisbane intersections were without power as 13,000 properties were blacked out across the city's northside.

Energex confirmed that about 4.30pm on Sunday more than 13,000 properties were without power.

Earlier in the afternoon that figure was more than 20,000.

Some of the worst-affected suburbs included Hamilton (3535), Ascot (3317) and Clayfield (2885).

Police confirmed that traffic lights at several key intersections have been affected by the blackout.

"We have teams currently monitoring those areas affected by the blackout and we will assign resources to the intersections which require the greatest assistance," a spokeswoman said.

"We are particularly concerned with busy intersections along Kingsford Smith Drive and Sandgate Rd have been affected."

As of 5.45pm, a little more than 1800 properties were affected, almost all in Clayfield.

A spokesman for Energex said earlier that while crews were unaware of the cause for the outage, investigations were under way.

Originally published as Traffic chaos as mystery outage hits tens of thousands

More Stories

brisbane power outage

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tip off locates drugs, stolen motorbike in Coominya raid

        Premium Content Tip off locates drugs, stolen motorbike in Coominya raid

        Crime Multiple arrests have been made after police raided a Coominya property and found stolen property and drugs. DETAILS:

        Woman threatens homeowner with knife in ‘violent’ burglary

        Premium Content Woman threatens homeowner with knife in ‘violent’ burglary

        Crime Police allege a woman threatened another person with a knife after breaking into a...

        Facebook change ‘will put child abuse reports at risk’

        Premium Content Facebook change ‘will put child abuse reports at risk’

        Technology Planned changes to Messenger could stop child abuse reports: Dutton

        Tooth extraction lands Lockyer man in court on drug charges

        Premium Content Tooth extraction lands Lockyer man in court on drug charges

        Crime A simple tooth extraction has landed a Lockyer Valley man in Gatton court on drugs...