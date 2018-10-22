Menu
Truck's oil spill causes traffic chaos on motorway

22nd Oct 2018 2:04 PM

UPDATE, 2.30PM: Drivers are urged to avoid the Ipswich Motorway (westbound / Ipswich bound) at Redbank as traffic crews mop up an earlier oil spill.

The spill is believed to be in the right lane between the Redbank off-ramp and on-ramp and was called in to emergency services just after 12:30pm.

The centre and right lanes were initially blocked but the Department of Transport and Main Roads reports that the centre lane is now open.

It is believed a tyre blowout on a truck damaged the vehicle's hydraulic system, spilling a roughly 1km oil trail along the motorway. 

Motorists should expect delays and avoid the area if possible.

Police advise that local traffic can divert via Smith Rd at Goodna, or via Cententary Highway.

Ipswich Queensland Times

