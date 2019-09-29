Traffic chaos after flaming car sparks grass fire on highway

FIRE: It was traffic chaos on the Warrego Highway in the Lockyer Valley this afternoon, after a car burst into flames.

IT WAS traffic chaos on a major highway in the Lockyer Valley this afternoon, after a car burst into flames.

Emergency crews were called at about 2.45pm to reports of a car on fire on the Warrego Highway in Forest Hill, near the intersection with Forest Hill-Fernvale Road.

Six fire crews attended the seen and found the car completely ablaze.

All occupants in the vehicle were safely out when crews arrived.

