TRAFFIC FLOWING: trapped woman freed after highway crash

Matthew Deans

UPDATE 4.30pm: IT IS understood a car collided into a parked truck near the Cameron St intersection with the Pacific Highway at Ferry Park.

Grafton Police duty officer Chief inspector Jo Reid said the driver, a 72-year-old man, had minor injuries.

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter treated a 73-year-old woman on the scene and transported her to Lismore Base Hospital with chest injuries.

It is understood her injuries are not life threatening.

UPDATE: A 65-year-old woman was trapped in her vehicle for a short time when her car crashed near the Cameron St intersection with the Pacific Highway at Ferry Park.

Police said the woman was freed and the Westpac Rescue Helicopter was called to the scene.

Grafton Police duty officer Chief inspector Jo Reid said reports said a 65-year-old woman was conscious and breathing, but trapped in her car.

"The rescue helicopter came, but I'm not sure if she was flown out or taken by road ambulance," she said.

Chief Insp Reid said traffic had been banked back to Harwood Island during the rescue process, but the highway was clear and traffic flowing smoothly.

EARLIER: ONE person is trapped following a crash near Maclean this afternoon.

It is believed the incident just north of the Cameron Street intersection at Ferry Park occurred just before 1pm this afternoon.

Traffic is banking up along the Pacific Highway after the single-vehicle collision with reports of southbound traffic coming to a standstill south of the Harwood Bridge.

Stop/slow traffic conditions are currently in place to allow motorists to pass one at a time. As such, it is best to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.

More information as it comes to hand.