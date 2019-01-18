Traditions thrown out the door in tiny home

NEW HOUSING: Angie Wallace stands in the kitchen of her Tiny Home.

MOST mornings, Angie Wallace has breakfast at her two-seater kitchen bench where she can touch her laundry, kitchen, front door and bathroom at a stretch.

The interior of her humble abode is six metres long, 2.5m wide and 4.3m high - it's not caravan or a small apartment - it's a tiny house.

Dubbed Tabitha, the caravan-like home was not always the plan for the 27-year-old and her partner Dave.

They planned to buy a conventional three-bedroom house in the middle of suburbia, but after being rejected for their first home loan they decided to do things their own way.

"When you were young you were taught you either rent or buy a house and that's it they were your only options, but I was like no I don't think so there's always a plan B,” Ms Wallace said.

The rejection was the sign Ms Wallace needed to pursue a different approach to life.

"I was always obsessed with tiny houses but Dave is 6'2 so he was like 'you're out of your mind',” she said.

"He was a bit more old school, I think he was concerned about the practicalities of it.”

But after reducing their wardrobe to one tub each and living in a small inner-city Brisbane apartment, the couple were prepared to try something new.

Five months into alternate style of living, they wouldn't change a thing.

"We are off the grid... our bills are literally two gas bottles a month and that's about $60,” she said.

"The savings is at least $300 to $400 a week.”

Parked on a 60acre property at Laidley, Tabitha is powered by solar panels, equipped with a water tank and a septic tank toilet called 'Peter Dutton'.

"It doesn't feel like a caravan,” Ms Wallace said.

"I have always lived in tiny flats by myself in Airlie Beach and Brisbane, this isn't much bigger.”

Their tiny house features a kitchen, bench, bathroom and day bed on the lower level, and a king size bed on the supper level with the possibility for a single bed in the loft.

"If you were touchy about personal space or noise it could be a problem, but I think we've done close quarters long enough to get around it,” she said.

Their style of living has given them a new lease on life, being able to travel, save and helping them find an appreciation for the outdoors.

"During the winter we had the fireplace outside and that was our lounge room,” Ms Wallace said.

"The one thing you sacrifice is a living area but it's making the most of your space, the bench doubles as a dining area and an office.

"There's literally a spot for everything.”

While tiny houses are generally sold for anything from $25,000 the couple found Tabitha on Gumtree and snagged a bargain from a Gold Coast seller.

Previously used as an Airbnb, the Laidley couple transported their new home by truck to Laidley and made the most of the property where Ms Wallace grew up.

The dwelling sits alongside Ms Wallace's family home, which added to the perks of the new-age style of living.

"I knew the only way to make this work was to make it somewhere you wanted to come home to it wasn't just like it's the box,” she said.