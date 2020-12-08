Tradie caught drink-driving after fleeing ‘assault’

AN ELECTRICIAN who was leaving his house after being allegedly assaulted by his house mate was subsequently picked up for drink-driving, a court heard.

Aaron Thomas John Ryan, 26, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to the charge.

READ MORE: Mother sobbed after .278 drink-driving punishment

READ MORE: Man stole scooter from hospital patient

The court heard that at 10.30pm on November 15, Tannum Sands police attended an address at Boyne Island after Ryan's housemate called the police following a drunken argument between the pair.

Police pulled into the driveway of Ryan's address and subsequently prevented him from leaving in his black Holden Commodore.

Officers observed Ryan as the sole occupant of the vehicle with keys in the ignition and the engine running.

Ryan admitted to recent alcohol consumption and police noted the smell of alcohol on his breath and his slurred speech.

He returned a blood alcohol concentration of 0.135.

READ MORE: Father's heartbreak over driving suspension

READ MORE: Alcoholic punch lands woman in court

Ryan made admissions to leaving his house due to being allegedly assaulted by his roommate and stated he had no intention of driving on the road.

"He was attempting to move his car from the house's driveway in an effort to protect it from being damaged by his roommate," said duty lawyer Bianca Wieland.

"Before police arrived he did call and request a lift - he did not have any intention of driving on the afternoon the assault occurred."

Magistrate Bevan Manthey fined Ryan $400 and disqualified him from driving for three months.