TRIO: Ryan, Nick and Cooper Scholl of Gatton check out the tractors before the 2018 Tractor Trek got going.
News

Tractors tackle 153km trek

Lachlan Mcivor
by
15th Aug 2018 12:00 PM

FOR those who took part in the 2018 Lockyer Antique Motor Association Tractor Trek, it was more about the journey than the destination.

More than 60 drivers and their passengers took on the 153km route around the region on back roads and through paddocks across the weekend.

Organiser Des Poole, who has been involved in 13 of the 20 treks to be held by the Gatton club, said many of the participants might not be using their tractors regularly in the field anymore but they were quickly dusted off for the annual event.

Drivers average a speed of around 20km/h during the trek.

"It's just a social get-together,” Mr Poole said.

"There's more enjoyment meeting the people rather than driving the tractors.

"There's a lot of people around retirement age (who get involved). It's a big day for them. It doesn't matter where you go, they turn up.”

2018 dess poole lockyer antique motor association tractor trek
Gatton Star

