Tractor trek ready to roll through Lockyer Valley

LOCKYER Valley farmers and residents are invited to take a trek down memory lane this weekend with the Lockyer Antique Motor Association's annual Tractor Trek.

Tractors from across Australia will descend on the Gatton Historical Society's grounds this Friday, August 11, and take a turn around the Lockyer, departing the following morning.

President of the Lockyer Antique Motor Association Tony Howard said this year's event was expected to bring about 50old tractors.

"The tractors that participate are generally anything from 30 to 60 years old,” he said.

"Most of our members are rural-based, they've either worked in rural industry or worked alongside it, and they have an attachment to the old machinery that once was.

"A lot of the guys who are participating in these things have probably used these machines in the past, then one day they see (an old tractor) lying in a back paddock and so they take them home and spend a bit of money to make it run again.”

Mr Howard said the trek had been eagerly anticipated by the community, who he invited to come out and watch the old vehicles pass by.

"(The tractors) do create a fair bit of interest,” he said.

"We've had a number of people sending inquiries in and just last weekend a guy approached me at the Mulgowie markets and asked about the Tractor Trek.”

The avid motor vehicle fan said he was keen to catch up with the other trekkers, some of who travel interstate to take part in the event.

"We enjoy it very much because it brings in people from outside the district who share the enthusiasm of the collective,” he said.

"So what happens when you get 50 enthusiastic collectors all together is that there's always an air of camaraderie about it.”

The tractors will congregate at the Gatton and District Historical Society on Freemans Rd, departing at 8am on August 12 and returning about noon on August 13.

This will be the 20th Tractor Trek to take place in the Lockyer Valley.

The Lockyer Antique Motor Association also celebrated its 25th anniversary last month.