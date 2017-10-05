Tractor display thrills young and old

EARLY LEARNER: Six-year-old Cooper Kajewski got to try out the driver's seat with dad Matthew at the Vanderfield tractor demo day last Thursday.

EVEN the hottest temperatures on record couldn't stop families and farmers converging in the sun last Thursday at the Vanderfield tractor demonstration day in Gatton.

Vanderfield had brought their newest models for a spin to show potential buyers the latest and give anybody else who was interested an up-close look at the machines.

Six-year-old Cooper Kajewski was delighted to sit up in the driver's seat of one stationary tractor, and even more thrilled when a driver invited him into the cab of another tractor for a demonstration.

Bradley and Ryan Nonhoff were similarly pleased with what they saw, having travelled from Dalby to see "the latest and greatest” on offer.

To cope with the near-40 degree weather, employees Travis Embrey and David Pershouse indulged in some icy drinks from a nearby coffee van as they checked out the range.

The hands-on display featured John Deere, Lely and McCormack tractors with two John Deere models, the 6250R and the 5090R, proving quite popular with the attendees.

Staff demonstrated the various cutting, baling and raking techniques the tractors could use.