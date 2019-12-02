Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Man accused of assault with pink dustpan, in fight over toys

Saavanah Bourke
2nd Dec 2019 3:30 PM | Updated: 4:02 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A MAN accused of striking his neighbour with a pink dustpan during an argument pleaded not guilty to assault when he appeared in court on Thursday.

William Hilton Weir, 73, of Cottonvale, pleaded not guilty to assault occasioning bodily harm during day one of a hearing in the Stanthorpe Magistrates Court.

Mr Weir denied hitting his neighbour with the dustpan during the run-in on January 3 and told the court Phillip Collin Batterham leapt up and grabbed the dustpan out of his hands and that resulted in them wrestling over the object.

Mr Batterham told the court Mr Weir "picked up the pink dustpan, shovel sort-of looking thing and he started swinging it around over his head with his right hand".

"It hit me down across my right shoulder, down across my chest," he said.

The altercation, which began over toys on the fence, escalated and ended up with Mr Batterham chasing Mr Weir into his home.

The court heard Mr Batterham was charged with trespass and enter with intent and given a six-month good behaviour bond earlier this year.

On Thursday the court heard Mr Batterham said "come on" to Mr Weir during the altercation and these two words have became a critical point in the hearing.

Mr Batterham told the court he said "come on" because he was trying to draw attention away from his son, who was at the scene.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Steve de Lissa said the case depended on whether magistrate Bevan Manthey believed Mr Batterham's use of those words meant he consented to a fight.

Mr Rana, representing Mr Weir, said "at some point the dustpan has come down but that is the result of Mr Batterham grabbing it and pulling it down".

The hearing has been adjourned until January.

More Stories

assault charges court courtlist police stanthorpe
Stanthorpe Border Post

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Jobseeker turned away by job agency for being too old

        premium_icon Jobseeker turned away by job agency for being too old

        News A pensioner says he feels unsupported in his efforts to “get off the pension”, after being turned away from a job agency for being too old.

        Drug-driver tells court he needs help with his habit

        premium_icon Drug-driver tells court he needs help with his habit

        Crime ‘I thought I could sort it out myself,’ man tells Gatton Magistrates Court.

        Residents shocked after hearing shots in quiet neighbourhood

        premium_icon Residents shocked after hearing shots in quiet neighbourhood

        Crime Police are investigating after a man received a gunshot wound to his arm last...

        Summer of discovery awaits at Somerset libraries

        Summer of discovery awaits at Somerset libraries

        News Libraries throughout the Somerset will be hosting Summer Reading Club sessions...