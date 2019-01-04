Toyota announces big news

Toyota HiLux is the best selling vehicle in the country.

All new Toyotas now come with a five-year warranty after the Japanese carmaker became the latest mainstream manufacturer to adopt the five-year standard.

The move leaves Nissan as the only major marque that is yet to switch from three to five year coverage of its vehicles.

The Toyota warranty is capped at 160,000km for commercial vehicles or unlimited kilometres for private buyers, along with a no-cost drivetrain warranty extension to seven years if owners have their cars serviced according to the log book and using official Toyota parts.

Toyota Australia sales and marketing vice-president Sean Hanley says the "Toyota Warranty Advantage" is the latest element of the Toyota transformation into a mobility company.

It's not about following the pack … it's responding to the needs of consumers," Hanley insists.

"Not all new vehicle warranties are created equally. Many have an impressive headline number but don't deliver on what matters."

What matters, apparently, is a loan car and free towing if a vehicle in need of warranty repairs can't be driven, along with a 60-day money back guarantee if a new car is undriveable within 60 days of purchase.

The "Toyota Warranty Advantage" applies to every model in the Toyota range.

"We've moved with our customers' expectations which are now greater than they've ever been," Hanley says, "and we will continue to adopt and adapt as the market evolves. Being No 1. is only sustainable long-term if the focus is on keeping your guests happy rather than just chasing sales.

There has been a rush on five years warranties in the last year with a number of the big players extending their guarantees.

Subaru announced a five year/unlimited kilometre warranty earlier this week joining Holden, Ford, Mazda and Volkswagen which all upped their warranty period in 2018.

Hyundai, Honda, Mitsubishi already have a five year/unlimited kilometre warranty period in place.

Solo driver: Nissan is now the only top 10 brand not to have a five year/unlimited km warranty or better.

Nissan is the only manufacturer out of the top 11 not to offer a five year/unlimited kilometre warranty across the range. Nissan Australia had no comment when asked if they would follow Toyota's move.

Kia is still the market leader with its seven year/unlimited kilometre guarantee. However, it is believed that a number of the mainstream brands are considering improving their warranty periods to a similar level.

Other manufacturers may follow Kia’s lead and have seven year warranty.

Luxury makers are dragging the chain with increased guarantee with a three-year/100,000 kilometre warranty the norm. Lexus is the exception giving customers peace of mind for four-year/100,000 kilometres.