City's sewage COVID positive and blast for border bullies

Deputy Premier Steven Miles has announced there has been one new case of COVID-19 in Queensland overnight.

The case is related to a man aged in his 20s who had been in the Philippines and was in hotel quarantine in Queensland.

There are four active cases in the state, with one of those still in hospital.

Mr Miles said Queensland had four active cases of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young is providing an update on COVID-19. Picture: Jono Searle

He said Townsville sewage had recorded positive results for the virus.

"It underlines just how valuable that wastewater testing is proving to be," he said.

The Deputy Premier said when applications were given for exemptions to hotel quarantine, the only consideration that was given to granting approval was on health needs.

He said he trusted the decision of his Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young when it comes to approving border passes, and declared the Queensland Government would not be bullied.

"I want to say no matter who you are, whether you're Scott Morrison … we are going to stick to our guns … and we are going to keep Queenslanders safe," he said.

Queensland Deputy Premier Steven Miles. Picture: Alix Sweeney

Dr Young said the latest Queensland case of the virus had tested positive on day 10 in quarantine.

She said of Queensland's 1161 cases of the virus, 850 had acquired the infection overseas.

Dr Young said she had also been notified of positive sewage results in Goodna, which were mostly a result of people from Queensland's most recent cluster of the virus.

But she said if people in the suburb were unwell, they should be tested for the pandemic coronavirus.

Mr Miles last week said Queenslanders were likely to be told if the border would reopen on that date before the October 31 state election.

The Palaszczuk Government came under fire from its southern neighbour, with NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard slamming Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk as "cruel" for her refusal to open the borders.

