The officer was suspended from duty on November 20, as a result of an ongoing investigation, Queensland Correctional Services said in a statement.
Crime

Prison officer stood down as ‘unfit for duty’

by JACOB MILEY
21st Nov 2019 5:54 PM
A Townsville prison officer has been suspended over allegations of being "unfit for duty".

The officer was suspended from duty on November 20, as a result of an ongoing investigation, Queensland Correctional Services said in a statement.

The allegations include being unfit for duty and derelict in duties at the Townsville Correctional Centre.

"As the matter is under active investigation, it is not appropriate to comment further at this time," the statement said.

"As a top-tier public safety agency, Queensland Corrective Services is committed to the highest standards of conduct, transparency and accountability."

