A Correctional Officer from Townsville Correctional Centre has been stood down for allegedly accessing and disclosing confidential material. Picture: Evan Morgan
News

Correctional officer gets stood down

by STAFF WRITERS
20th Oct 2018 5:30 PM

A CORRECTIONAL Officer from the Townsville Correctional Centre has been stood down.

The officer is alleged to have accessed and disclosed confidential information.

Queensland Corrective Services released a statement today, saying the matter was being investigated by its Ethical Standards unit.

Queensland Corrective Services were unable to comment further due to the ongoing investigation.

"As a top-tier public safety agency, Queensland Corrective Services is committed to the highest standards of conduct, transparency and accountability," the statement said.

"The highest level of professional and ethical behaviour is expected from all Queensland Corrective Services officers."

