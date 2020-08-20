Menu
Entertainment

Why these two brekky hosts are coming to your radio

Ashley Pillhofer
by and ASHLEY PILLHOFER
20th Aug 2020 4:14 PM
Two Townsville breakfast radio hosts will become the voice of the state as regional shows are axed.

Southern Cross Austereo has announced a national restructure, with many hosts among staff to lose their jobs. Of the 50 Hit stations, over half now be without local breakfast shows.

It will mean Guy Clifton and Gabi Elgood, better known as Cliffo and Gabi, will host the breakfast show for all regional Queensland sites.

The show will be heard statewide and broadcast from Hit103.1 Townsville.

Hit Network stations across Australia will now be in line with Western Australia which has already adopted this approach.

Southern Cross Austereo chief content officer Dave Cameron said the company adapted to the challenges presented by the COVID-19 environment.

He said the company was actively looking for redeployment opportunities some for some staff, but that others would be leaving.

The state-based shows will complement current breakfast shows in Newcastle, the Gold Coast and Hobart, which remain unchanged.

Mr Cameron said the company would return to local morning announcers across a some of the regional stations which were previously nationally networked.

The company's national Triple M network will continue broadcasting locally.

 

Originally published as Townsville brekky hosts to be heard across QLD

