Tourist’s epic holiday photo fail

WHEN it comes to taking a photo among the elements, on holiday, in a bikini, and attempting to execute the perfect pose - you should be prepared for the worst.

Unfortunately, this tourist visiting the idyllic coastline of Cabos in Mexico was caught out red-faced while trying to get the perfect beach snap for her social media fanbase.

Instagrammer Nicole Joanna had a major holiday fail while in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Picture: @neaksss

Nicole Joanna, from Boston in the US, was standing by a rock face at Lovers Beach in Cabo San Lucas when she was caught by surprise.

The dreamy impromptu photo shoot didn't exactly turn out as she expected - when a wave surged towards her knocking her to the sand.

The blonde tourist braces for impact, screaming 'Oh My God' before being knocked to the ground and the video cutting out.

Nicole, who has 1500 followers on Instagram, has received more than 35k views of the epic fail since uploading it to social media.

Nicole was posing for a photo when a wave hit.

It's not the first time a tourist has been filmed or photographed in a compromising position while on holidays.

Earlier this year, a cheeky pig got the better of an Instagram model as she posed on a beach, taking a bite out of her bum.

Venezuelan model and fitness coach Michelle Lewin, 32, got a shock as she posed in a white bikini on a beach in the Bahamas.

While she was posing for the camera, four feral pigs came over to see what was going on.

One appeared to take a dislike to proceedings and gave Ms Lewin a little nip on her bottom, causing her to let out a yell and quickly run away.

To make matters more embarrassing for the model, another pig then gave chase as Ms Lewin ran towards some rocks.

The footage then cuts to the model, who is clearly shocked by the attack and shows off the bite mark.