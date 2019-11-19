Tourist with pristine record narrowly dodges conviction

A HOLIDAYMAKER is regretting his decision to “smoke a few” after he was nabbed for driving with drugs in his system during a roadside drug test.

While driving along Victor St in Grantham, Simone Leggio, 28, was pulled over by police at 10.45am on Sunday, September 29.

The Gatton Magistrates Court heard Leggio had smoked marijuana the night before with friends and that he understood the mistake he had made.

Leggio pleaded guilty to the charge and told Magistrate Graham Lee he had already stopped driving and said he had already arranged a ride home from court.

However, he worried a conviction would be recorded against his name and would affect his ability to travel.

Mr Lee said, while the standard practice was to record a conviction, he was able to use his discretion.

“He has no traffic history at all and has pleaded guilty at the very first opportunity,” Mr Lee said.

Leggio was fined $350 and disqualified from driving for a month but his wish was granted: no conviction was recorded.