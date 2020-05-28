Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The Brisbane Valley Rail Trail is one of the biggest tourism draws in the Somerset Region.
The Brisbane Valley Rail Trail is one of the biggest tourism draws in the Somerset Region.
Council News

Tourism operators offer free membership to national network

Nathan Greaves
, nathan.greaves@gattonstar.com.au
28th May 2020 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE COVID-19 lockdown has had a profound impact on towns and businesses in the Somerset Region, which rely heavily on travellers from State Highway 17 and the Brisbane Valley Rail Trail.

To help the industry recover, the local council is issuing a special offer to cover the membership costs for a national tourism network.

The Australian Tourism Data Warehouse is the country's largest and most comprehensive tourism network, and is jointly managed by all eight of the official Australian State and Territory Tourism Organisations, as well as Tourism Australia.

The ATDW has its listings published across more than 250 advertising online platforms nationwide, as well as numerous retailers and physical distributors.

READ MORE: Where Rail Trail Fun Run funds will be spent this year

Membership of the network is open to businesses in the accommodation, attraction, food and drink, tours, hire businesses, transport, and general tourism services, but currently only fifteen businesses in the whole of the Somerset are members.

This means the region only has limited coverage on the ATDW platform, which some sites such as Visit Brisbane and Queensland.com use as their sole source of information.

The council has opted to fund one-year ATDW membership for eligible tourism operators in the Somerset.

This will be a once-off initiative, funded by money budgeted for the reprinting of the region's yearly tourism guide.

READ MORE: 'Compassionate grounds' rates cuts given to businesses

Councillors voted in support of the plan.

"I hope this is taken up, I think it will be very successful," Cr. Cheryl Gaedtke said.

Council officers are already in the process of communicating with local businesses and agencies about the situation.

This is the latest in a slew of decisions council has made in recent weeks to ease the burden on local communities, with rate due dates being set back, dumping fees waived, and concessions being given to business who are struggling due to restrictions.

More stories by Nathan Greaves

australian tourism data warehouse cheryl gaedtke somerset regional council tourism
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Truck drivers avoid jail after being busted with ice

        premium_icon Truck drivers avoid jail after being busted with ice

        News Two truck drivers busted with ice have avoided jail time after a judge recognised they were on the road to recovering from drug addiction.

        Six sporting facilities to be fitted with defibrillators

        premium_icon Six sporting facilities to be fitted with defibrillators

        Council News Resuscitation equipment, including heart-starter machines, will be installed at six...

        Major state roads snubbed in ‘regional’ funding handout

        premium_icon Major state roads snubbed in ‘regional’ funding handout

        Politics Three major state roads in desperate need of upgrades have missed out on vital...

        REVEALED: 10 community groups awarded vital funding

        premium_icon REVEALED: 10 community groups awarded vital funding

        Council News Ten groups and organisations have shared in almost $50,000 of grant money from the...