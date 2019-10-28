Menu
Login
MAKIN’ MUSIC: Students at Lockyer District High School toured across four primary schools in the region, showcasing the school's music program.
MAKIN’ MUSIC: Students at Lockyer District High School toured across four primary schools in the region, showcasing the school's music program.
News

Tour brings sweet sound of music to youngsters

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
28th Oct 2019 5:00 AM

MUSIC students made their way across four Lockyer Valley schools to perform for youngsters, opening many eyes to the possibilities of music.

More than 80 Lockyer District High School students across the concert band, string ensemble, vocal group and those studying the music industry, joined forces to put together a show for primary school students on Wednesday and Thursday.

Lockyer District High School music teacher Ryan Gornall declared last year’s tour to be a success and set about making this year’s bigger and better.

“We went to three schools in one day and it was pretty successful and, as a result, we’ve expanded a bit so we’re doing four schools in two days,” Mr Gornall said.

Senior Music Industry students benefit from the tour, too, taking responsibility for setting up and scheduling.

Mr Gornall said the tour helped spread the word among primary schoolers that a quality education in music is available in the Lockyer Valley.

“Usually the stigma is, if you live in the Lockyer Valley and want to study music, you’re better off trying to get into a school in Toowoomba and taking the bus up,” he said.

“(The tour) is basically to promote music at Lockyer District High School.”

He said, in the two years he had taught at the school, the music program had “expanded drastically”.

Year 11 music industry student Jelica Brischetto was a roadie during the tour.

“We’re learning how to be roadies — I was crowd control and helped set up the sound system for the vocal group,” Jelica said.

“I had to make sure everyone was getting off the bus and going where they were meant to.”

The singer songwriter said she had dreams of making a career as a musician but said setting up sound gear was part of that world.

She said the opportunity to perform was her favourite part of the school’s music program.

“When I perform, I like making people happy and entertaining them,” she said.

As for the tour, she could see it was a positive experience for the primary schoolers.

“It was a really good experience for the junior students,” she said.

“If they liked what they saw, they might want to choose that subject as well.”

Jelica’s songwriting is showcased on her Instagram @Groovytunezzz.

lockyer district high school music music program roadies school
Gatton Star

Top Stories

    Law firm goes beyond court with charity work

    Law firm goes beyond court with charity work

    News McNamara Law Managing Partner Peter Wilkinson said he found it “quite emotional” recently listening to a young girl whose father had died.

    Dance instructor inspires youth to pursue goals

    Dance instructor inspires youth to pursue goals

    News Student-come-teacher of Dance Force aims to raise $10,000 for Christmas Wish...

    AT RISK: Suicide, jobless kids need urgent attention

    AT RISK: Suicide, jobless kids need urgent attention

    News A study is being conducted to learn more about the physical and mental wellbeing of...

    Top Hawk now top apprentice of massive Gatton farm operation

    Top Hawk now top apprentice of massive Gatton farm operation

    News Apprentice of the Year named at the Lockyer Valley Business, Training and...