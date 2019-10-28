Tour brings sweet sound of music to youngsters

MAKIN’ MUSIC: Students at Lockyer District High School toured across four primary schools in the region, showcasing the school's music program.

MUSIC students made their way across four Lockyer Valley schools to perform for youngsters, opening many eyes to the possibilities of music.

More than 80 Lockyer District High School students across the concert band, string ensemble, vocal group and those studying the music industry, joined forces to put together a show for primary school students on Wednesday and Thursday.

Lockyer District High School music teacher Ryan Gornall declared last year’s tour to be a success and set about making this year’s bigger and better.

“We went to three schools in one day and it was pretty successful and, as a result, we’ve expanded a bit so we’re doing four schools in two days,” Mr Gornall said.

Senior Music Industry students benefit from the tour, too, taking responsibility for setting up and scheduling.

Mr Gornall said the tour helped spread the word among primary schoolers that a quality education in music is available in the Lockyer Valley.

“Usually the stigma is, if you live in the Lockyer Valley and want to study music, you’re better off trying to get into a school in Toowoomba and taking the bus up,” he said.

“(The tour) is basically to promote music at Lockyer District High School.”

He said, in the two years he had taught at the school, the music program had “expanded drastically”.

Year 11 music industry student Jelica Brischetto was a roadie during the tour.

“We’re learning how to be roadies — I was crowd control and helped set up the sound system for the vocal group,” Jelica said.

“I had to make sure everyone was getting off the bus and going where they were meant to.”

The singer songwriter said she had dreams of making a career as a musician but said setting up sound gear was part of that world.

She said the opportunity to perform was her favourite part of the school’s music program.

“When I perform, I like making people happy and entertaining them,” she said.

As for the tour, she could see it was a positive experience for the primary schoolers.

“It was a really good experience for the junior students,” she said.

“If they liked what they saw, they might want to choose that subject as well.”

Jelica’s songwriting is showcased on her Instagram @Groovytunezzz.