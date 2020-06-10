‘Toughest decision’: Gatton calls time on junior season

DISAPPOINTING: Gatton Soccer Club president Adam Halstead says the decision to cancel the junior season was the toughest he’s ever had to make.

DISAPPOINTING: Gatton Soccer Club president Adam Halstead says the decision to cancel the junior season was the toughest he’s ever had to make.

REDBACK junior players will have to wait nearly a year to take to the field in a Gatton jersey, after the club made the difficult decision to cancel their season.

The Gatton soccer club committee had been hard at work attempting to organise the return to play, but president Adam Halstead said in the end it simply wasn’t possible.

“There were just so many variables you had to consider … not only for your players but also your volunteers,” Halstead said.

“As a committee we feel we have not been provided with the logistical evidence that the season would be a fulfilling one.”

READ MORE: Youngster keeps up training in lockdown, ready for season

Difficulties managing the numbers of players and club members at the soccer grounds on game days, as well as strict restrictions on how teams could train, led to the call.

In a letter to club members, Halstead also said several teams were now short of players due to members pulling out ahead of the season restart.

He said moving the remaining players to other teams would mean those new teams would be over capacity and unfair to many players.

“As a committee we were not prepared to pick and choose who would continue to play and who would miss out,” he said.

READ MORE: Redbacks to untangle web with season start date announced

The decision was one of the hardest Halstead had ever had to make in his time at the club.

“I’m just disheartened by the way it turned out and my heart goes out to the kids that are going to miss out,” he said.

Players will be able to move to other clubs if they wish to continue their season.

While the junior season was off, Halstead said the club was still planning on restarting its senior campaign.