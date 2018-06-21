Careless driving penalty increased

Glynn Harnell, the father of Yasmin McAllister, and his mother Lucy Harnell, address the media outside the Holland Park Magistrates Court in December 2017. Picture: AAP/Glenn Hunt

THE maximum penalties for driving offences which cause death or grievous bodily harm have been increased under laws passed by the State Government.

The laws closely follow community outrage over the sentence handed down in December to the man who fatally struck Camp Hill woman Yasmin McAllister.

The driver, who pleaded guilty to one charge of careless driving, was handed a three-month wholly suspended prison sentence and allowed back on the road in six months.

At the time her devastated father Glynn Harnell broke down outside Holland Park Magistrates Court and called for harsher penalties against reckless drivers.

State Labor Member for Greenslopes Joe Kelly said the laws were introduced following a review of existing legislation, after thorough consultation with stakeholders and members of the community.

"There is clearly an expectation in the community that where careless driving occurs resulting in death, the judiciary have the option of imposing stronger penalties," Mr Kelly said. "I have the deepest sympathy for Ms McAllister's family and all people killed or injured by careless drivers.

"Nothing in this Bill will bring back the loved ones killed by careless drivers. But now the community can be assured that judges have the option of applying stronger penalties."

The changes introduce the offences:

■ Careless driving causing death or Grievous Bodily Harm; and

■ Careless driving causing death or Grievous Bodily Harm while unlicensed.